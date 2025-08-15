As many of you will know, one of the biggest issues I’ve been focusing on so far this summer is the closure of Launceston Minor Injuries Unit, and I’m increasingly frustrated on behalf of the town that the Trust continues to stall on what should be a very simple solution.
After the Trust shut down the MIU with little warning and no viable contingency plan, I stepped in and worked hard to find a solution as quickly as I could. Thankfully, I was able to identify a tried and tested third-party provider (one that already safely runs a nearby MIU) who confirmed they were willing and ready to reopen Launceston’s service immediately. But despite repeated reassurances that the Trust would engage seriously, we’re still seeing no movement, and the Trust seem to be really dragging their feet.
I believe that the people of Launceston deserve far better than this. Every day the unit remains closed - especially during our incredibly busy summer period - means vulnerable patients are forced to travel further for care. We all know how unreliable public transport can be here in North Cornwall, most of all in the really rural areas (which is also something I’m working hard to improve). It simply isn’t good enough. I’ll now be escalating the matter to Government level, and will be requesting an urgent meeting with Health Ministers to get this sorted. I’ve also asked the Trust’s chief executive, Debbie Richards, to publicly explain why this safe and tested provider cannot be used.
On a slightly different note, I had the pleasure of stopping by Wadebridge Foodbank recently, where I spent time speaking with staff and volunteers about the incredible support they provide to so many local residents. While lots of people might assume a foodbank is just about food parcels, I learned about their offer to help with benefits, employment, and wellbeing. In difficult times, they are such a vital lifeline for so many, and I’m incredibly grateful to them for their continued service to the community. If you’re able to support them with food parcels, donations, or more, I’m sure they’d be very glad to welcome your help.
Alongside my local work, I’ve also reiterated my long-standing position on the Israel/Palestine conflict this week, particularly in light of recent events that have prompted hundreds of emails from constituents here in North Cornwall. I remain absolutely horrified by the targeting of schools, hospitals and civilians in Gaza by the IDF. As I’ve said before, there must be an immediate bilateral ceasefire, full humanitarian access, and the UK must suspend arms sales where there’s a risk of international law being breached. I’m proud that we Liberal Democrats were the first major party to call for the official recognition of Palestine, for sanctions against extremist settlers, and for the Government to step up and push for a just, lasting peace. Thanks to all of those who have written and emailed recently - together, I’m very hopeful we can keep the pressure up on the Prime Minister to act.
I also had the chance to visit Launceston Health Hub this week, which is doing an outstanding job supporting people with everything from addiction services and mental health, to veterans’ support and healthy lifestyle advice. It was a very helpful and informative meeting, and we discussed ways the Hub might expand in future. Like the MIU, this Hub is a vital asset to the town, and it’s another reason why we must ensure all parts of the local health service are fully supported.
Finally, I’m continuing my Summer Tour this month, and have added some more stops: I’ll now also be in Marhamchurch (August 18), Camelford (August 20), and Polzeath and St Minver (August 25). I’ll be hosting pop-up events, visiting businesses and groups, and going door to door, so if I’m in your area, please do come and say hello or get in touch to book a chat via [email protected]
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.