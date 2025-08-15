Alongside my local work, I’ve also reiterated my long-standing position on the Israel/Palestine conflict this week, particularly in light of recent events that have prompted hundreds of emails from constituents here in North Cornwall. I remain absolutely horrified by the targeting of schools, hospitals and civilians in Gaza by the IDF. As I’ve said before, there must be an immediate bilateral ceasefire, full humanitarian access, and the UK must suspend arms sales where there’s a risk of international law being breached. I’m proud that we Liberal Democrats were the first major party to call for the official recognition of Palestine, for sanctions against extremist settlers, and for the Government to step up and push for a just, lasting peace. Thanks to all of those who have written and emailed recently - together, I’m very hopeful we can keep the pressure up on the Prime Minister to act.