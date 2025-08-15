WHAT we need from healthcare services in South East Cornwall is often a bit different to other areas of the country. As a rural area with an ageing population, the time it takes to reach major hospitals is a real concern. That’s why having the right healthcare on our doorstep is one of the main things I’m working on to improve our quality of life.
Over the summer weeks, I have been visiting some of the existing facilities in our communities. I’ve been listening to staff and volunteers share their visions for the future and explain what they need to effectively support you. When I’m speaking to people in South East Cornwall, improving healthcare is a top priority, and I am taking action to make a difference.
Liskeard Hospital plays a crucial role in providing our local healthcare. When I visited, the wonderful staff spoke about their passion for serving the local community and outlined some of the challenges they are facing.
Healthcare access shouldn’t be a postcode lottery, but for too many local residents, that seems to be the case. So, I want to see facilities like new Neighbourhood Health Centres rolled out. These would help transform the services that are currently offered across South East Cornwall by expanding routine procedures and testing into our communities. These are part of Labour’s new 10 Year Health Plan, and I will continue working hard for you to ensure that any rollout includes our area, so that we can take advantage of future opportunities.
Trevillis House in Liskeard is doing vital work to support people with their mental health. Mental health funding has long been ignored, with waiting list backlogs meaning people have been left without support for years. This has to change. I visited an incredible initiative, ‘Healing by Nature’ run by local people who have used the services and know what a difference a supportive group can make. The team is so dedicated to what they do, and it was great to speak about their future aspirations for the site. I will do all I can to support them in making their plans a reality.
In South East Cornwall, we also have great local businesses playing a vital role in improving healthcare. One example is Squirrel Medical, whose mattresses are looking to the future to help patients in hospitals across the country. They want to make hospital stays more comfortable, help prevent conditions like pressure ulcers, and encourage people to seek treatment sooner. That means better care for patients and savings for the NHS. The fact that this work is being done here shows the skill, quality, and innovation we have in our local economy, creating good jobs and strengthening our community.
We deserve appropriate healthcare that acts on our needs as a rural and coastal area. There’s good progress being done on this, but I’ll keep fighting every step of the way for us here at home.
