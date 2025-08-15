Trevillis House in Liskeard is doing vital work to support people with their mental health. Mental health funding has long been ignored, with waiting list backlogs meaning people have been left without support for years. This has to change. I visited an incredible initiative, ‘Healing by Nature’ run by local people who have used the services and know what a difference a supportive group can make. The team is so dedicated to what they do, and it was great to speak about their future aspirations for the site. I will do all I can to support them in making their plans a reality.