Secondly, I raised more serious concerns about the government’s plans to change Agricultural Property Relief (APR) and Business Property Relief (BPR). These changes could bring huge tax burdens for small family farms, often passed down through generations, and may risk encouraging land being sold off to outside investors. I’ve again called for a delay in implementing these rules, after the government’s draft legislation was released, and have urged the government to adopt a much fairer model - potentially including a 'clawback' mechanism, which is backed by the National Farmers’ Union (NFU). North Cornwall’s farming families deserve security and respect, not stress and uncertainty. I’ve been fighting in their corner since these proposals were first announced, and will continue to do so until these ill-thought-out are reconsidered.