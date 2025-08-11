And evidence from the borough of Westminster in London, where the scheme has been piloted since 2021, has shown that residents are: 82% more likely to attend a cancer screening, 47% more likely to get vaccinated against major diseases, and 82% more likely to undergo an NHS health check. The scheme is seen as a good start to cut pressure on GP services and hospitals. Home visits in some regions have reduced strain on GP services by 7.3 per cent. Prevention is always so much better than cure and these interventions help deal with problems before they escalate and anyone realises they actually become problems.