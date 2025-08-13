THE WI movement in Cornwall has always been proud of its modern approach to technology, so here we are again with a new format for our members.
From now on WI’s who currently give a personal email as a contact should ask the office for a CFWI email ([email protected]) as this will also reduce the risk of personal information being available to the wrong source.
There is also more news for members on the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR). There has been a very encouraging response to our Digital Pioneers initiative so far with over 20 WI’s now have their own cornwallwi.org.uk email address.
There is further information on all these important issues aligned to the safety of our members in the August edition of the County News. Grabbing attention is the very colourful and informative new Members leaflets which are now available to pass on to any potential member, hopefully just ticking the box to enquire further interest in joining the WI.
There are a feast of September WI events this autumn starting off with an energising walk up Brown Willy on September 5. Many members have had this walk on their bucket list of walks to complete so this is an ideal opportunity to fulfil this wish with no better company than WI friends. Cost £15.
Also on, Friday, September 19, is an event at County House - ‘Celebrating 110 years of WI in Cornwall’. A delicious tea is being provided by the trustees and an archive display of former events creating an afternoon of pride and nostalgia. Cost £5.
There is also the Dressmaking Workshop on Monday, September 22 at County House. Cost £15.
‘Lino carving and Printing on to fabric’, which costs £35, follows on from the very successful workshops last year.
‘Will Writing and Power of Attorney’ is a topic which will affect us all eventually and there is a most informative and helpful event at Trevone WI Hall on Friday, September 26. Cost £5 including lunch.
The Federation offers such a huge range of activities in just one month. Is too soon to talk about Christmas events? Not in the WI World.
The WI prides itself on being a well organised operation, so to write events in your WI Diary in good time is intelligent thinking. ‘Tea and Tinsel’ is always a very popular festive event that is being held at Linkinhorne Hall on Friday, November 21.
Out comes the bling and posh frocks for our palatable Christmas lunches, the first at Budock Vean Hotel, Mawnan Smith on Monday, December 1, and the Hannafore Point Hotel, Looe, both favourite venues for members.
However the pinnacle of the Christmas events is always the carol service, which this year is being held at St. Columb Major Church, on Wednesday, December 10, at 2pm.
While we thoroughly enjoy these excellent events most members would say the most enjoyable essence of the WI is meeting and talking with other WI members.
