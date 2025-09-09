THE Environment Agency have issued a flood warning for the South Cornwall coast from Gribbin Head to Rame Head.
Flooding is possible over the high tides tonight (September 9) and Wednesday (September 10). High water at Plymouth tonight is at 7.53pm and on Wednesday morning at 8.15am.
There is a possibility of flooding at south coast locations including Fowey, Golant, Lostwithiel, Lerryn, Polruan, Polperro, Looe and the Looe Rivers and Seaton.
Areas particularly at risk include low lying areas of Fowey including Fore Street, Town Quay, Albert Quay and Caffa Mill Car park, Lostwithiel including Quay Street and the Recreation ground, East Looe and West Looe, Millendreath, Polperro Harbour, and the B3247 at Seaton.
Although coastal conditions should ease by Wednesday morning, a flood alert remains in force, with flooding to low lying areas possible over Wednesday’s high tides.
The public have been urged not to walk or drive through flood water or waves. Coastal conditions are expecting to worsen again for both high tides on Wednesday, bringing a further risk of flooding.
Residents are asked to take care near the areas of concern and monitor the local weather conditions.
