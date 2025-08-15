POLITICS can be tough and gives you a thick skin - I would even say too thick, sadly. There are a few things I lose sleep over though, one of which is the fear that we end up digging a billion quid's worth of stuff out of the ground in the coming years but too few Cornish people see the benefit.
We know that clean energy and, in particular, the lithium and tin industries, represent the single biggest growth sectors in Cornwall. So I was proud to stand on a pledge of improving Jobs and Prosperity, and upon entering Parliament, to put myself forward to chair the All-Party Parliamentary Group on Critical Minerals.
Still, I want to be absolutely clear: My support for this industry here is entirely contingent on seeing that local people benefit - that's why I'm setting out five key challenges for the development of the Cornish lithium industry:
1) Give local people jobs in the construction phase as well as ongoing operations: I was thrilled to hear that most of the 40 jobs in Cornish Lithium’s pilot plant have gone to people with a strong local connection. I’m calling on the company to apply this principle whenever possible - and hire local apprentices specifically in the construction phase for their Trelavour plant.
2) Support the infrastructure and services local people need: This includes solutions for waste material , that minimise trucks on the road in the village. I recently met residents to discuss the potential of the Mineral Railway. And, just as in Newquay and Brannel, where I have worked to ensure housebuilding is accompanied by an increase in GP surgery capacity - we must align housing and infrastructure in the same way elsewhere, particularly in Roche & Bugle where we know school capacity is straining.
3) Environmental standards have come on leaps and bounds in the mining sector in recent years, and those firms active in lithium extraction need to provide clear facts and figures about the impacts and risk management, to reassure local people.
4) Regarding Pointy and Flatty, the company must set out next steps and a clear timeframe for their future, including what conditions would have to be met for their deconstruction so that any change is not in vain.
5) It’s great that the National Wealth Fund (NWF) has invested in Cornish Lithium’s project - ensuring commercial and public interests (given it means we own a stake) are complementary. I’ve been reassured of NWF’s steadfast focus on creating jobs and building local supply chains. Still, I will continue to lobby Government to support a model that puts, more explicitly, pounds directly back into the pockets of local people.
I meet Cornish Lithium again tomorrow to review the findings of their consultation and remain in regular dialogue with Imerys British Lithium. Critical minerals afford a unique opportunity to transform communities and I want local people to know I am fighting their corner. For me, it's Jobs and Prosperity or bust.
