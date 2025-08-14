The town council agreed to Rice’s proposal and on April 27, 1863 posters appeared around the town and in newspapers inviting ‘Persons Disposed to Contract for making the New Road from the South End of Barras Street to Mr Blamey’s Wool Store in Barn Street, may inspect the Plan and Specification of the proposed work at the Office of Mr H Rice, Green Bank Lane, Liskeard.’ The work also involved the taking down of Mr Blamey’s store and the re-building of it much further back, away from the new road. The Mason’s work amounted to £190 18s 6d, and the Carpenter’ work was £198 16s 3d.