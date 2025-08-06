Ann returned to her parents’ home, they had moved to St Austell, and in March 1861 gave birth to a son who she named George Beswarrick. Ann left home for a second time, leaving young George with his grandparents, and found work as a Waitress in the elegant Webb’s Hotel on the Parade in Liskeard. Probably a coincidence, but the hotel was opened in 1833, the same year as Ann’s baptism. Or perhaps she was drawn by seeing her birth year on Webb’s datestone (it’s still visible today).