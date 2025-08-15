Ti War Dreth: Ti – House, War – on, Dreth - Beach
What3words - ///resources.organic.standing
Ger anusadow yw Tywardreath, dell hevel, mes styr an hanow ma yw sempel herwydh an treylyans a-ugh.
An brassa rann a dus a’n merk hag i ow lewya yntra Sen Ostel ha Lostwydhyel, le may yw henwys rann an fordh ‘Fordhveur Ti war Dreth’. Byttegyns res yw holya arwodhow rag kavos eglos, diwotti ha nebes gwerthjiow, yw desedhys yn kres treveglos goth ha kosel.
Mar redsys lyvrow Daphne du Maurier, y hwre’ta aswon titel an novel ‘House on the Strand’ lemmyn, heb dout. Yma an dreveglos pell lowr a’n treth, mes yn termyn usi passys yth esa an mor nessa, kyns an heyl dhe vos ha bos lenwys a leys awos hwelyow.
Tywardreath seems an unusual word, but the meaning of this name is simple according to the translation given above.
Most people will notice it as they drive between St Austell and Lostwithiel, where part of the road is called ‘Tywardreath Highway’. However, you need to follow signs to find a church, a pub and a few shops in the heart of a quiet, old village.
If you have read Daphne du Maurier’s books, you will doubtless recognise the title of the novel ‘The House on the Strand’ now. The village is quite a long way from the beach, but in times gone by the sea was closer before the estuary became silted up by mining works.
