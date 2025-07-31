Porthskathow: Porth – cove/harbour, skathow – boats
What3words - ///craftsman.cheerful.winds
Styr an hanow ma yw apert: porth may ma skathow! Nans yw peswar kansbledhen yth esa etek kok-hern a byskessa a-dhyworth an porth byghan ma, dell hevel, drefen bos klys a’n gwyns a’n soth-west. Desedhys y’n Ros, y tal y vysytya.
Lemmyn yma nebes skathow hwath mes nyns yw marnas onan po diw anedha skath-pyskessa. Negys an dre yw tornyaseth y’n jydh hedhyw. Nyns yw henna marth bras byttegyns awos bos gwel splann troha Penn Ardh a-dreus dhe Vaya Gwynndreth. Yma Porthskathow war rann es an Hyns Arvorel Soth-West ynwedh. Y hyllir kerdhes dhe’n west bys dhe Dreth Tewyn, le may hyllir gweles reunyon treweythyow, po dhe’n est bys dhe Dreth Porthcurnick rag dybri li yn-mes dhe’n ‘Krow Kel’.
Tre fest byghan yw Porthskathow mes yma tri mirva-art, diwotti bras, divers bostiow – hag ynwedh bagas morgan a vri, Du hag Owr aga hanow, a ganas dhe’n kuntelles G7 y’n bledhen 2021.
The meaning of this name is obvious: harbour where there are boats! Four hundred years ago, there were apparently 18 pilchard boats fishing out of this little harbour because it is sheltered from south-westerly winds. Situated on the Roseland peninsula, it is worth a visit.
There are still a few boats there now but only one or two of them are fishing boats. Nowadays the local business is tourism. That is not much of a surprise, though, as there is a wonderful view across Gerrans Bay to Nare Head.
Portscatho is on an easy section of the South-West Coast Path too. You can walk west to Towan Beach, where you can sometimes see seals, or east to Porthcurnick Beach to have lunch in the open air at the Hidden Hut.
Portscatho is a very small place but there are three art galleries, a big pub, a number of cafés – and also a well-known shanty group, Du hag Owr (Black and Gold), who sang at the G7 gathering in 2021.
