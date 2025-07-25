Boskaswal Wartha: Bos – dwelling, Kaswal – personal name, wartha - higher
what3words - ///blackmail.interviewer.picnic
An drevesigeth Boskaswal Wartha a veu dashenwys Penndin, an hanow owth omheveli dhe dhew le kottha yn ogas henn yw: Plas Penndin ha Penn Din. An chanj ma hwarvedhys pan eth ha bos rann a bluw Lannust yn 1854.
Yma golowji war Penn Din y’n jydh hedhyw, hag yth esa din als omma kyns balweyth dour a perghenegis. Plas Penndin a gemeras y hanow dhyworth an benn tir ma ynwedh.
Yth esa bal oberyans omma bys yn Hwel an Gever a veu degys yn 1988. An hwel ma yw gwithti a valweyth munek kernewek lemmyn, ha le may hwrer mos rag tornys yn-dann dhor. Yma lies torn adhyskansek offrys, rag skolyow yn arbennek.
Yma delow a dhen bal y’n entrans dhe hwel, figure brons ow sevel 2m ughel gravys gans Colin Caffell, may feu dislenni yn 2015.
The settlement Higher Boscaswell was renamed Pendeen, the name taken from two older nearby places, namely Pendeen Manor and Pendeen Watch. This change happened when it became a part of St Just parish in 1854.
There is a lighthouse on Pendeen Watch nowadays, and there was a cliff fort here before intensive mining took over. Pendeen Manor also took its name from this headland.
There was a working mine here until Geevor Mine closed in 1988. This mine is now a museum of Cornish metalliferous mining, and a place where one can go on underground tours. Many educational tours are offered, particularly for schools.
There is a statue of a miner at the entrance to the mine, a bronze figure standing 2m tall sculpted by Colin Caffell, which was unveiled in 2015.
An Rosweyth is a community organisation which exists to promote the use of the Cornish language
For further information take a look at our website www.speakcornish.com
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.