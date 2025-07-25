On a slightly different note, over in Launceston, we learned recently that the Minor Injuries Unit (MIU) was set to be closed with just a few days' notice. The decision put real pressure on residents and on our already overstretched NHS services. Many people rely on the MIU in the town for urgent care, especially over summer, and given the state of public transport in rural Cornwall, travelling further afield simply isn’t realistic for many. That’s why I’m already working very closely with Cornwall Councillor Damon Dennis, Cornwall Council, and the Department of Health to push for an urgent solution. We’ve officially launched a petition, which I’d urge everyone to sign, and I’m currently helping to pursue a number of different options that could keep the MIU open - even with flexible hours - for the time being. I’ll be sure to update you all on our progress as time goes on.