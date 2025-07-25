AS of Tuesday, Parliament has now entered recess for the summer - but far from slowing down, my work is stepping up. Over the next six weeks, I’ll be spending my time exclusively out and about in North Cornwall more so than ever: knocking on doors, visiting local businesses, schools, and community groups, and holding surgeries right across the constituency. You can book a surgery appointment via my website - and I’m also excited to start my ‘summer tour’ very soon, to make sure I’m visiting all the smaller hamlets and villages that too often get overlooked.
I was very pleased to see a major breakthrough this week when Cornwall Council passed a motion to reduce the use of dangerous flying ring frisbees on beaches. These frisbees can maim and kill our Cornish seal populations when they get their heads stuck inside, as so many are left behind on beaches or discarded in the sea. I’ve previously raised the issue in Parliament directly, and this week’s decision shows that when local councillors of all parties work together, real change is possible. I’m incredibly proud of Lib Dem councillors Rosie Moore and Chris Batters for championing the campaign and getting the motion over the line, and look forward to continuing to support their campaign as it moves forwards.
Also this week I had the pleasure of visiting the Delabole Carnival, which was an incredibly fun day that brought the community together. A huge thanks of course goes to the carnival organisers, and everyone who made the event so successful. Community events like these are clear reminders of what I’m fighting for in Westminster, and I look forward to attending many more similar events across North Cornwall in the coming weeks.
On a slightly different note, over in Launceston, we learned recently that the Minor Injuries Unit (MIU) was set to be closed with just a few days' notice. The decision put real pressure on residents and on our already overstretched NHS services. Many people rely on the MIU in the town for urgent care, especially over summer, and given the state of public transport in rural Cornwall, travelling further afield simply isn’t realistic for many. That’s why I’m already working very closely with Cornwall Councillor Damon Dennis, Cornwall Council, and the Department of Health to push for an urgent solution. We’ve officially launched a petition, which I’d urge everyone to sign, and I’m currently helping to pursue a number of different options that could keep the MIU open - even with flexible hours - for the time being. I’ll be sure to update you all on our progress as time goes on.
I’m pleased to report that we’ve also made very positive steps towards a 'Plan B' for Camelford, after the cancellation of the long-promised bypass. Following months of pressure, I secured a meeting with the Transport Minister to discuss practical alternatives. One of the proposals under consideration is widening a nearby route between the B3266 and A39 to redirect HGVs out of the town centre. It’s a big step forward, and while it’s just one possible alternative we’re looking at, I’ll keep working with Cornwall Council and Cllr Mark Burnett to move things along with full consultation. My work to extend the Camel Trail to Camelford also continues.
Finally, I want to thank the team at Snail’s Pace Café for hosting a deeply moving event on Palestine with Andrew George MP. The testimonies shared about the situation there were harrowing, but extremely powerful. The UK must do more to bring about a just peace, and an end to the harrowing conflict. We must immediately recognise Palestine as a state, and push for a two-state solution under 1967 border agreements. I’ll keep fighting in Parliament, on behalf of all of my constituents who’ve written to me about the matter, so that their voices are always respected and heard.
Comments
