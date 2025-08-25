I don’t diminish the risk to life, nor play down the criminality of people smugglers, but it should be pointed out there was no ‘small boat’ problem before Brexit. Indeed, those who campaigned for Brexit failed to explain their policy has made the migration situation ‘worse’. We've lost much of our leverage with the very countries who could help us most to solve the difficulty, and we're now no longer able to return asylum seekers under the EU ‘Dublin Regulation’. Though the last Tory government promised to ‘Stop the Boats’, it was in fact their policies which started them!