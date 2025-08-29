In the early hours of the morning, more than half a month’s worth of rain fell across South East Cornwall in just three hours, leaving streets under water and properties inundated.
Local traders and volunteers are now working to remove water, mud and debris left behind by the sudden downpour. Roads in and around the towns are also being cleared.
Community leaders have asked residents and tourists alike to continue supporting local businesses, many of whom will need extra help to get back on their feet.
