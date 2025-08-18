Seythyn – little arrow
what3words /// streak.modest.cactus
Seythyn yw treveglos yn Kernow Soth Est yntra Logh hag Aberplym. Drefen bos Seythyn war an arvor, styr an hanow tyller sowsnek a hevel apert: tre ogas an mor, kepar ha Seaton yn Dewnans.
Mes, yn tevri, hanow an dreveglos a dheu a’n Dowr Seythyn, avon hag a fros dhyworth Bre Garn dhe dreth Seythyn. Nyns yw certan styr an ger “seythyn”, mes possybyl yw y teu dhyworth an ger “sethan” hag a styr seth vyghan.
An dreveglos a veu drehevys ryb an avon hag y hanow a omdhiskwedh rag an kynsa prys y’n kovadhow yn 1302. Yn termynyow kresosel, an fordh veur dhyworth Aberplymm dhe Logh a dremena dres pons koth dhe Seythyn ha termyn hir diwettha y’n bledhynnyow 1930 yth esa towl dhe dhrehevel gorsav hyns horn ena.
Mes lemmyn, treveglos gosel yw, gans dew dhiwotti ha koffiji treth. Yma hi pur ogas dhe Bark Powdir Nans Seythyn, an nowyttha a’n peswar park powdir yn Kernow.
Seaton is a village in south-east Cornwall between Looe and Plymouth. Since Seaton is on the coast, the meaning of the English version of the name seems obvious: town by the sea, like Seaton in Devon.
But the village name actually comes from the River Seythyn, a river that flows from Caradon Hill to Seaton beach. The meaning of the word “seythyn” is not certain, but it is possible it comes from “sethan”, meaning little arrow.
The village was built along the river and its name first appears in records in 1302. In the Middle Ages, the main road from Plymouth to Looe used to pass over an old bridge at Seaton and much later, in the 1930s, there was a plan to build a railway station there.
But now it is a quiet village, with two pubs and a beach café. It is very near the Seaton Valley Country Park, the newest of the four country parks in Cornwall.
Comments
