I have the utmost respect and admiration for pharmacists - who are experts in medicines within the NHS and are a highly trusted part of our communities. But through no fault of their own, and despite working extremely hard, they had effectively become the “fall guys” for public frustration linked to the appalling contract mechanism left by the previous government – which had made it very difficult commercially to run a pharmacy. I raised this issue in parliament – calling for staff to be properly remunerated.