THE Gleaning Network SE Cornwall is seeking more volunteers to come forward after an unusually early start to the apple harvest.
A team headed out on August 23 to gather apples from an orchard in the Tamar Valley removing the fruit from five trees. They are set to return in a couple of weeks, but need more hands to help.
Katie Smith from the network said: “We gleaned this beautiful orchard last year and they have kindly invited us back again. It was a good harvest and we will be going back for more as it only took five trees to get the total we needed. Very abundant this year and very early. Very different from last year.”
Gloves, teas, coffees and biscuits are all provided for the glean which takes place in a ‘beautiful setting’ near Metherell.
The bumper and early apple harvest comes as the Met Office claims that 2025 will ‘almost certainly’ be the warmest on record for the UK. Provisional statistics show that 2018 will be pushed off the top spot by the record temperatures this summer if they remain similar for the rest of the month.
Met Office scientist Emily Carlisle said: “At present, mean temperature is tracking at 16.13°C. The current record is 15.76°C, set in 2018. So, unless temperatures are around four degrees below average for the rest of August, which the forecast does not suggest, it looks like the current record will be exceeded.
“This would move 1976 out of the top five warmest summers since 1884, leaving all five warmest summers having occurred since the year 2000.”
All produce gleaned is given away to foodbanks and community larders across Cornwall and Plymouth.
To join the next glean, contact Kate through Gleaning Network SE Cornwall on Facebook or email [email protected]
