FLASH flooding caused by torrential rain has left a trail of damage in the St Austell area.
Parts of Mevagissey were flooded in the early hours of Friday (August 29) and there were reports of flooding in nearby Pentewan. The Lost Gardens of Heligan tourist attraction was also hit by the extreme weather as a huge amount of rain fell in a short period.
Water forced its way up from drains in Mevagissey and caused flooding. Manhole covers were lifted by the pressure of the water and the road surface was damaged.
At one point, Mevagissey Flood Watch posted that the middle of the village was flooded and should be avoided.
Premises were flooded and some remained closed on Friday as the clean-up took place.
The Ship Inn was among the properties flooded and, in a post on Friday, the pub said: “After last night… we are, unfortunately, going to have to close today.”
The Fishermen’s Chippy posted on Friday: “Thanks to the huge efforts of Mevagissey Community Fire Station, Mevagissey Flood Watch, the local community and many more, the village is bustling with activity again this morning. We are open as usual from lunchtime today.”
The Coastal Bride shop posted: “Mevagissey faced severe flooding from rain storms through the night and many homes and businesses are affected. Please note our shop, dresses and most importantly dresses in the holding room are absolutely fine and completely unaffected. We experienced some water in our kitchen and loo as these are down some steps, whereas the shop itself is much higher so is unaffected. Works will be happening in our kitchen and loo today to clean up, replace the flooring and the fridge.”
A post from Heligan said: “Please note that the Lost Gardens of Heligan will open at the later time of noon today as we make essential repairs to the site following last night’s extreme rain.”
A later post said: “Thanks to a monumental effort from the Heligan team, the gardens are now open. Please be aware that some paths in the wider estate will be closed while further repairs are made.”
James Mustoe, the Cornwall councillor for Mevagissey and St Austell Bay, said on Friday: "There was a significant surface water flood incident in the early hours of August 29 caused by heavy rainfall in Mevagissey.
“I spent the morning in the village speaking to residents and businesses affected by the flash flood. As ever, what always strikes me is the sheer resilience of our community, everyone mucking in and helping each other out.
“In particular, thanks to Matthew Facey of Mevagissey Flood Watch, and the volunteers who helped him out last night, the fire service and street sweeper Mark Groom for his herculean efforts in cleaning up this morning.
“I have subsequently worked with Cormac and Biffa to arrange for damaged highway to be fixed and for extra waste collections to take place, and will continue to do as much as I can to support the community in the aftermath.”
