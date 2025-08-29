The Coastal Bride shop posted: “Mevagissey faced severe flooding from rain storms through the night and many homes and businesses are affected. Please note our shop, dresses and most importantly dresses in the holding room are absolutely fine and completely unaffected. We experienced some water in our kitchen and loo as these are down some steps, whereas the shop itself is much higher so is unaffected. Works will be happening in our kitchen and loo today to clean up, replace the flooring and the fridge.”