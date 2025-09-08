I believe that someone can be ‘Cornish on purpose’ if, in making Cornwall their home, they are curious and interested, and respect and value that Cornwall is a very special place, that it has a distinct culture and heritage that can be seen in landscape, heard in the dialect and the language, tasted in the food, enjoyed in the dance and the music. Anyone, in fact, that respects the rich cultural traditions of this place. So, people can be considered ‘Cornish on purpose’ if they make Cornwall their home with a curious and inclusive mindset, wanting to observe, listen, learn, value and get involved in all things Cornish, but not because they want to recreate Cornwall in the image of the place that they have come from, or to close Cornwall off from our traditions of sanctuary and safe harbour, but because they want to maintain and develop our rich heritage and culture of inclusivity.