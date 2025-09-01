Their obsession with calling for resignations as well as a bizarre economic policy that, if their advice had been followed, would have landed the UK in a trade war with the USA months ago, lacks credence. Then there’s Reform. They currently have four MPs in Parliament although there’s rarely been a Westminster Party so capable of falling out with itself, given their number of MPs. They will no doubt be pushing hard on culture wars but failing to offer serious solutions to the issues that Britain faces.