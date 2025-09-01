SOUTH East Cornwall has so much potential, but our special corner of Cornwall has suffered from years of underfunding. I recently invited the Chancellor, Rachel Reeves, to discuss how we will get our fair share and to showcase the very best of Cornish hospitality, community spirit, and business ambition.
I told her that now is the time for investment in South East Cornwall, and I set out my vision for building a local economy that is as strong in January as it is in July. To achieve this, we need targeted investment in our businesses, better transport connections, and regeneration that truly meets local needs.
At Liskeard Library, I held a meeting with local business leaders, innovators, and community voices to showcase the ambition we have and push for the right support needed to unlock our potential. The library shows the value of the right kind of regeneration. With banking pop-ups alongside employment and training services, it is an excellent example of how accessible, well-designed support can drive economic growth, raise financial confidence, and help people build independence.
I also invited the CEO of the Tamar Crossings to meet with me and the Chancellor to bring the issue of the Tamar Tolls right to the top of the political agenda. The Chancellor understands the importance of fixing transport issues to drive economic growth in our area. I made the case to her that local people should not be unfairly penalised for accessing jobs, education or healthcare in Plymouth and I'll continue to push for greater action.
The Chancellor also joined me at Cornish Orchards to see two pillars of our local economy - tourism and Cornish food and drink products. Businesses like this show the potential of our world-class food and drink exports and how Cornish production sites can attract tourists to visit where they are produced. But there remain issues of seasonal employment, expensive housing, and businesses struggling to balance their books during the winter. That’s why I called on the Chancellor to support sustainable tourism and back businesses through targeted investments and support.
Increasing the number of high street hubs offering banking support is a practical way to improve access to investment, resilience, and growth for all of us. Women are far less likely to invest, and female-led businesses are far less likely to get funding than male-led start-ups. This is a real concern for me because when so many people are excluded, the economy is unable to reach its full potential. Expanding financial education for women strengthens our economy, reduces financial coercion, and helps to support those in domestic abuse situations.
I’ll continue to take action, as part of my Plan for Change in South East Cornwall, to secure a stronger economy that works year-round. I am pleased to have taken this message to the highest level of government and made it clear to the Chancellor what we need to unlock our full potential.
