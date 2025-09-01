Increasing the number of high street hubs offering banking support is a practical way to improve access to investment, resilience, and growth for all of us. Women are far less likely to invest, and female-led businesses are far less likely to get funding than male-led start-ups. This is a real concern for me because when so many people are excluded, the economy is unable to reach its full potential. Expanding financial education for women strengthens our economy, reduces financial coercion, and helps to support those in domestic abuse situations.