Parliament came back on Monday, and there’s much to catch up on after a busy August away from the green benches.
Amongst a thousand matters on the ‘to-do’ will be the increasingly frantic behind-the-scenes discussions as Chancellor Reeves prepares for her Autumn Budget. She must still find something to plug the estimated £20-billion to £50-billion black hole in the public finances, without any further attempts at cutting spending and without breaking her self-imposed ‘Golden Rule’ not to raise taxes on working people (ie income tax, national insurance or VAT).
There are still many tax loopholes, taken advantage of by wealthier folk. Capital wealth is barely taxed, and even inheritance tax – which always becomes a major bone of contention at general elections - affects fewer than five per cent of all deaths. So, perhaps there’s room for further consideration there. Then, of course my Liberal Democrat colleagues and I repeatedly point the government to reverse the previous Conservative government tax cuts on large corporations and banks, and ensure the energy giants who’ve profited during the cost-of-living crisis meet a reasonable windfall tax and that the tech giants are made to pay their way. Much to do in the days and weeks ahead…
Cornwall's young fishermen are leading the way across the country. The recently formed Young Fishermen's Network (YFN) has strong Cornish representation, and with much activity, news, training and opportunities to learn, travel and develop new skills.
Our family had a small day boat in Mullion when I was a boy (a bit of potting and handlining), and where I was delighted to meet the YFN’s wonderful organiser, Matilda Phillips (also from The Lizard area) last week, and to hear more about the great work they're doing.
I’m keen to do more to support our young fishermen. Recruitment and training are vital for the future of this important industry.
A big shout out for our District Nurse Teams. It was my privilege to visit the Helston area team recently.
As the government plans to 'shift' patient care and investment 'from Hospital to Community', building and supporting our frontline services is essential.
However, I was surprised (and disappointed) the Helston Team (of 31 staff) are expected to conduct their work from a tiny operational room. It was clearly impossible to properly complete administrative tasks, maintain discretion and the need to handle difficult calls etc when you're hot-desking in cramped conditions like this.
Perhaps because their uniform is often no longer distinguishable, many people forget that Registered Nurses are highly trained clinicians, and who deserve better. Alongside their remarkable and dedicated Care Worker colleagues they provide a vital service to our communities.
I took this up with NHS managers immediately after my visit.
Those who follow my health campaigns will also know I'm pressing the Health Secretary, Wes Streeting, to ensure Registered Nurses professional and clinical status is respected and enhanced, pay restored and retention improved by treating them with respect and respecting the need for safe staffing levels.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.