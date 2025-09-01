There are still many tax loopholes, taken advantage of by wealthier folk. Capital wealth is barely taxed, and even inheritance tax – which always becomes a major bone of contention at general elections - affects fewer than five per cent of all deaths. So, perhaps there’s room for further consideration there. Then, of course my Liberal Democrat colleagues and I repeatedly point the government to reverse the previous Conservative government tax cuts on large corporations and banks, and ensure the energy giants who’ve profited during the cost-of-living crisis meet a reasonable windfall tax and that the tech giants are made to pay their way. Much to do in the days and weeks ahead…