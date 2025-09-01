It’s been the final packed week of my ‘Summer Tour’ before the House of Commons returns next week, and I’ve been making the most of every opportunity to meet with residents, businesses, and community groups right across the constituency. I’ve covered so much ground over these last few days, and your conversations and concerns will of course continue to shape my priorities for North Cornwall when I’m back in Westminster.
Next week in particular will be incredibly busy, with the second reading of the English Devolution and Community Empowerment Bill set to take place on Tuesday, September 2. I want to make it crystal clear to my constituents, and to this government: Cornwall will not be forced into any so-called “Devonwall” arrangement. I’ll be scrutinising the Bill as closely as possible, and challenging Ministers where necessary to ensure that Cornwall gets a fair deal… one that respects our national minority status, our unique history, and our distinct way of life. We deserve devolution that works for us, not a ‘one-size-fits-all’ deal designed for other regions that have absolutely nothing in common with Cornwall.
I’ve also been out on the doorsteps all over North Cornwall this week, with additional constituent surgeries and visits. This week alone I’ve held a number of sessions and drop-ins in St Issey, Stoke Climsland, St Tudy, and elsewhere. A big thank you to everyone who came along to share their casework and seek support from my team and I.
Additionally, I had the privilege of visiting Bowden Derra Park Care Home in Polyphant, where I learned more about the really exceptional facilities they provide for service users with complex needs. One of the highlights was hearing their wonderful Sing and Sign Choir perform again - which was genuinely a really uplifting moment, and a reminder of the incredible care being delivered here locally. The service users really value the care home, and it’s clear to see why. Thanks to the brilliant team there for hosting me.
Lastly, on the note of the tour, I managed to get out to a family-run abattoir in Ruthernbridge, as well as a farm in Luckett to discuss the Family Farm Tax and the impacts of TB on livestock. Things came to a close with a walkaround in Blisland with local Cllr Chris Batters, meeting even more residents and local businesses.
Finally, just as an update on the Seaweed Farm application over at Port Isaac, I’ve recently written to the Marine Management Organisation to request an urgent update on the licence status. After the Port Quin application was rejected, many residents are understandably concerned about the outcome here, but the process has dragged on far beyond the original timeline. I’ve made clear to the MMO that local people deserve transparency and clarity, and I’ll keep pressing until we get some answers.
