Next week in particular will be incredibly busy, with the second reading of the English Devolution and Community Empowerment Bill set to take place on Tuesday, September 2. I want to make it crystal clear to my constituents, and to this government: Cornwall will not be forced into any so-called “Devonwall” arrangement. I’ll be scrutinising the Bill as closely as possible, and challenging Ministers where necessary to ensure that Cornwall gets a fair deal… one that respects our national minority status, our unique history, and our distinct way of life. We deserve devolution that works for us, not a ‘one-size-fits-all’ deal designed for other regions that have absolutely nothing in common with Cornwall.