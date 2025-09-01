Last year, renewables powered more than half of the UK's electricity for the first time in our history. That's a great achievement, and marks a substantial increase from the previous year. This should be a great moment to celebrate the clean power mission of getting to carbon free electricity by 2030. But when I posted this news on social media, I was accused of lying. And told that the more we turn to renewables, the higher energy prices rise—one of the major myths of our times when, in fact, the opposite is true. As long as we're reliant on oil and gas from Russia and the Middle East our energy prices will keep rising due to the volatile nature of the global market.