I had been pleased to support Banns Pharmacy Ltd in its appeal against the Pharmaceutical Regulations Committee, which had previously ruled that there was insufficient need for a new pharmacy in the town. Judging by the letters I receive from constituents, I can say that decision was totally out of step with the views of local people. We saw a similar turnaround on plans to relocate the macular clinic from Wheal Northey to Treliske, which would have caused serious disruption to patients living with vision problems.