I made it clear that Cornwall must never be lumped into a ‘Devonwall’ arrangement. In my office hangs a painting of the 1497 Cornish Rebellion, which is a clear symbol of our long-held resistance to unjust decisions imposed from Westminster. That same spirit lives on today. I spoke firmly in support of a Cornwall-only devolution deal, one that reflects our National Minority status, our unique way of life, and the distinct challenges we face down here. I really believe that decisions for Cornwall should be made in Cornwall, by an elected Cornish Assembly… not in Plymouth, Bristol, or Westminster. The current Bill does not deliver on that, which is why I voted against it and will be working hard to push for changes during the Bill’s Committee stage.