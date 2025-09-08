IT’S been the first week back in Parliament after summer recess, and it’s been a very busy and important one to say the least. On Tuesday, I was proud to stand up in the House of Commons and make the case for Cornwall during the Second Reading of the government’s English Devolution Bill.
I made it clear that Cornwall must never be lumped into a ‘Devonwall’ arrangement. In my office hangs a painting of the 1497 Cornish Rebellion, which is a clear symbol of our long-held resistance to unjust decisions imposed from Westminster. That same spirit lives on today. I spoke firmly in support of a Cornwall-only devolution deal, one that reflects our National Minority status, our unique way of life, and the distinct challenges we face down here. I really believe that decisions for Cornwall should be made in Cornwall, by an elected Cornish Assembly… not in Plymouth, Bristol, or Westminster. The current Bill does not deliver on that, which is why I voted against it and will be working hard to push for changes during the Bill’s Committee stage.
Alongside that, I’ve been raising urgent local issues with Ministers that affect us most. I called for a debate on access to hospital care in rural areas like ours, because right now, many of my constituents are forced to travel for hours to access basic services. In North Cornwall specifically, where our public transport is patchy at best, it’s really hard for many constituents to get to their nearest district hospital, be it Treliske, Derriford, or Barnstaple. That’s why I’ve requested a debate on setting up new district hospitals, which could potentially happen in towns like Bodmin, so that people can access the care they need closer to home.
I also met with Minister Chris Bryant and officials at the Department for Science, Innovation and Technology to raise several concerns passed to me by constituents. I pressed for immediate action on the digital switchover and its impact in areas like Boscastle, where one elderly constituent was left without help for hours during a power cut, because of the limited mobile signal there. I also raised issues around Wildanet’s rollout of fibre internet, with some residents being quoted thousands of pounds to be connected (despite earlier promises of access). I also pushed for clarity on the Government’s new Registration Scheme for Furnished Holiday Lets, and was told it is expected to launch by spring 2026, which I’ll continue to chase and keep you all updated on.
Also this week, I proudly voted to scrap the archaic system of hereditary peers in the House of Lords. For far too long, unelected individuals have been able to shape our laws simply by birthright. We Liberal Democrats have long called for a fully elected second chamber (one that reflects modern democratic values, and, importantly, is accountable to the people). I’ll continue pushing the Government to go further: ending political patronage, reducing the size of the Lords, and ensuring that every lawmaker in Britain has a democratic mandate.
On a slightly different note, I’ve now officially launched my ‘MP for the Day’ competition this week, which is open to anyone under 18 in North Cornwall. I’m inviting young people to send in a short 60 second video, sharing what they’d do if they were in my shoes for a day… their big idea, or the change they’d make. If you know someone who might be interested, I want to hear from them! Entries can be emailed directly to [email protected].
Aside from that, my week has otherwise been filled with lots of meetings with campaign groups who are working on issues that affect us here in North Cornwall, as well as visits to places like The Orchard Centre, which launched their ‘Step Into Skills’ program last week in Launceston for SEND constituents looking to gain employability skills and much more.
