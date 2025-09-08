SOUTH East Cornwall has its own specific needs, even when compared to other areas in the Duchy. That is why I am determined to ensure that the needs of our area are reflected in national and local efforts to tackle crime. As a largely rural area, with the city of Plymouth right on our doorstep, our police face real challenges in preventing and investigating crime. This means crime in communities like ours can look different from other parts of the country. I am working hard to ensure that rural crime is taken seriously and that we get our fair share of police resources.
Many local residents speak to me about how they have been affected by crime, from retail workers to homeowners. Crime can seriously affect how people go about their lives and can deeply impact tight-knit communities like ours. I have also met with different groups across South East Cornwall to listen to their concerns. The National Farmers’ Union (NFU) previously published a report detailing how farmers are impacted by rural crime. It was good to see that rural crime has decreased since the Government entered office, but I know much more needs to be done.
I understand that it is also vital to know how to create policies that work on the ground. So, I was glad to be out with local police again to see for myself the incredible work they do to keep us safe and to learn more about the challenges they face. I’m using these experiences and discussions with those on the front line to gain a clearer understanding of what we need as a community and push the Government to address the specific needs of rural and coastal areas like ours.
The Crime and Policing Bill will make assaulting a retail worker a crime, which has become rampant since the Tories required £200 of goods to be stolen to prosecute these criminals. Unfortunately, this led to people taking matters into their own hands to stop thieves, which puts people at unnecessary risk. This low threshold is finally being scrapped through this bill, taking this issue seriously and allowing the right resources to be put in place.
Locally, I am addressing people’s concerns, such as working alongside Devon and Cornwall Police to fund CCTV in areas where there are known to be issues. From Class A drug seizures off the Cornish coast to anti-social behaviour blighting our high streets, many different forms of crime affect us here in South East Cornwall and they all need to be properly addressed.
Crime impacts us all and I am determined to make progress. It’s always changing, but for far too long, rural crime has been ignored. There is a lot to still be done, but I am championing your concerns locally, and nationally, to get our fair share of resources as well as ensuring that rural areas are front and centre of national efforts to tackle crime.
