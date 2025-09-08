SOUTH East Cornwall has its own specific needs, even when compared to other areas in the Duchy. That is why I am determined to ensure that the needs of our area are reflected in national and local efforts to tackle crime. As a largely rural area, with the city of Plymouth right on our doorstep, our police face real challenges in preventing and investigating crime. This means crime in communities like ours can look different from other parts of the country. I am working hard to ensure that rural crime is taken seriously and that we get our fair share of police resources.