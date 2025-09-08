It was kind of the Association of Convenience Stores (ACS) to remember my work going back decades! To describe me as a “Fair trade Champion” was kind, but I was fortunate to have a wonderful and talented team around me. Convenience stores, both locally and nationally, include the full range of remarkable, hard-working, brave, and enterprising people who run our corner shops, pharmacies, post offices, bakeries, and other shops upon which many of us depend. While supermarkets dominate, and of course we all use them to a greater or lesser extent, it’s the small independents which weld-together our neighbourhoods, under-pin our lives, and which reflect the beating heart of our communities.