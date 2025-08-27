LISKEARD will step into the national spotlight this autumn when BBC Radio 4’s flagship political debate programme Any Questions? is broadcast live from The Public Hall on Friday, September 12.
The weekly programme, first launched in 1948, has become a cornerstone of British political life. Each edition brings together a panel of politicians, commentators and public figures who respond to topical questions posed directly by members of the audience.
The discussion will be chaired in Liskeard by Alex Forsyth, who has led the programme since 2022 and is known for her incisive but balanced style.
The evening begins with doors opening at 6.30pm, followed by the warm-up and recording at 7.30pm. The live broadcast will run from 8pm to 8.50pm on BBC Radio 4, with a repeat scheduled for Saturday afternoon at 1.10pm.
Tickets to be part of the audience are free, though advance booking is essential. Organisers expect high demand, and residents are being urged to reserve their places as soon as possible.
Bookings can be made online via Eventbrite at www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/1499436166939, or through Liskeard Town Council by emailing [email protected] or phoning 01579 345407 between 9am and 1pm, Monday to Friday.
Councillor Christina Whitty, mayor of Liskeard, said she was delighted that the town had been chosen to host the programme.
“We are delighted to welcome BBC Radio 4’s Any Questions? to The Public Hall,” said Cllr Whitty. “This is a fantastic opportunity for our community to take part in a national conversation and showcase Liskeard on a national stage. If you have a burning question you would like to ask, please come along and your question might get chosen and put to the panel.”
The event promises not only a chance for residents to see a live BBC broadcast in action but also to engage directly with the pressing political debates of the day.
