THE former Manor House care home in Liskeard, is set to reopen as a specialist care facility following its recent sale.
It had been owned and operated by Bob and Nicki Broadhurst for 21 years before they decided to explore a sale to retire. In November 2024, the property was sold through Christie & Co to first-time buyers, husband-and-wife team, Darpan and Sveta Patel.
The pair is now in the process of converting the property into a specialist care home. It will be registered as six beds for individuals with Learning Disabilities and/or Autism. They aim to make it a state-of-the-art facility that includes specialist facilities like sensory rooms, library, quiet rooms, games rooms, etcetera, to tailor to each individual’s requirements.
Darpan said: “We want to reassure our neighbours and local community that the planned refurbishment at Manor House Care Home, in Higher Tremar - Liskeard, is to update and improve our care services and facilities only. We plan to modernise the building and change the registered service specialism to provide specialist care for adults with Learning Disabilities and Autism.
“We have applied to the Care Quality Commission (CQC) and will work closely with the CQC and other regulators to ensure all standards are met. The refurbishment aims to improve safety, accessibility and quality of care, and will create local employment opportunities in care and support roles.”
Eve-Angelica Apperley, business agent for care at Christie & Co, who handled the sale, said: “It’s wonderful to hear that Manor House will be reopening as a care facility.
“Darpan is aiming to future-proof Manor House, positioning it to meet the needs of the local area effectively. The home will aim to address the growing demand for high-quality care, helping to fill existing gaps while also ensuring long-term sustainability.”
Darpan and Sveta plan to reopen the home in early October.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.