A NEW bench and planters have been placed at a bus stop outside a railway station in Cornwall.
The amenities have been installed outside Par Station by a community association following a successful grant application to train operator Great Western Railway (GWR).
The PL24 Community Association received £1,400 from GWR’s customer and community improvement fund which was launched in January to support communities and address areas of social need.
Community association secretary Alison White said: “We’re extremely grateful for this funding from Great Western Railway, which will mean that there is now somewhere comfortable for people to sit while waiting for a bus at Par Station.
“For those with mobility challenges, the bench offers a supportive back and arms, so people can lean back and relax, knowing it will be easy to get up from it too.
“For the more active – be they residents or visitors – the bench is ideally located on the walking route from St Blazey and Tywardreath towards Par, the beaches and the South West Coast Path, so there is no doubt that this bench will be well used.”
A plaque on the bench reads: “This bench has been donated for everyone to enjoy.”
GWR senior community impact manager Emma Morris said: “The customer and community improvement fund is a fantastic opportunity for GWR to invest in our communities in projects that really make a difference at a local level.
“We’re delighted to see that the beautiful bench and planters – installed so carefully by the team at PL24 Community Association – are already becoming a much-loved part of the community’s day-to-day life.”
The new planters complement an existing boat planter, offering a cheerful welcome to those arriving in the Par area, whether on foot or by train, bus or car.
The project ties in with the 200th anniversary of the railways opening in the country.
