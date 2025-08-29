An 18-year-old man has died in a fatal collision in Bugle earlier today (Friday, August 29).
Police were called to the A391 at 7.45am following the collision between a grey Kawasaki motorcycle and a white Fiat 500.
The ambulance service and the air ambulance also attended.
A Devon and Cornwall Police spokesperson said: “The motorcyclist, who was from St Austell, sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene.
“Roads policing officers closed the road for around eight hours for a forensic examination of the scene.
“They are seeking witnesses or anyone who may have dashcam footage which may assist with their investigation into the collision.
“Please submit information online or by telephone on 101, quoting log number 226 of 29 August.”
