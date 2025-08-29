POLICE are appealing for witnesses and information following an assault in St Austell.
At around 9.10pm on Friday, August 22, a member of staff pursued a suspected shoplifter across the Asda car park in the town.
The suspect then pushed the staff member to the floor, causing minor injuries.
A police spokesperson said: “The suspect is described as being a white male, aged 35 to 40, around 5ft 6ins tall and of average build.
“He has a black bushy beard and moustache and was wearing a black baseball cap with writing on the front and a black hoodie with white writing on the chest saying, ‘shred and evade’.”
Anybody with information or relevant footage is asked to call 101 or visit the Devon and Cornwall Police website quoting 50250219600.
