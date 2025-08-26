Police have confirmed that six people, including four ambulance staff were impacted, while a man in his 50’s was deceased.
Cornwall Fire and Rescue Service also attended the incident.
A spokesperson for Devon and Cornwall Police said: “We were called by ambulance at around 7.30pm on Saturday August 23 following concern for the welfare of three people at an address in St Stephen, Cornwall.
“A man in his 50s was pronounced deceased at the property.
“Six people, including four ambulance staff, were treated for the suspected effects of carbon monoxide poisoning.
“The fire service attended and made the scene safe.
The death is not being treated as suspicious. Police are undertaking enquires to complete a file for the coroner.”
