Two of the schools where students were celebrating successes with their town’s future generations looking forward to the future with bright eyes and wide smiles were at Bodmin College and Callington Community College.
At Bodmin College, Claire White, the school’s headteacher expressed her pride at the successes of the students who have reached a milestone in their lives. She said: “We are delighted to celebrate the fantastic achievements of our students today, and we are incredibly proud of their dedication and determination to succeed. These results are a testament to the hard work of students, the unwavering support of their families and the commitment of our talented staff.
“Our students should feel extremely proud of what they have achieved and we are excited to see the incredible futures that lie ahead of each of them.”
At Callington Community College, Mrs Ainsworth spoke of the resilience and hard work her students had put in and hailed the improvement in attainment across the school.
She said: “These type of grades are only earned under exceptional circumstances. They demonstrate commitment, resilience and a steely determination to excel. They are not accidental, they are not just talent, they are testament to the dreams and aspirations of all of our young people. They should be incredibly proud of all they have achieved and we cannot wait to see what comes next when they join our sixth form. They represent an incredible group of young people who are an inspiration to all around them. Class of 2025, very well done!”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.