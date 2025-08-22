She said: “These type of grades are only earned under exceptional circumstances. They demonstrate commitment, resilience and a steely determination to excel. They are not accidental, they are not just talent, they are testament to the dreams and aspirations of all of our young people. They should be incredibly proud of all they have achieved and we cannot wait to see what comes next when they join our sixth form. They represent an incredible group of young people who are an inspiration to all around them. Class of 2025, very well done!”