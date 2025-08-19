ENGINES will roar, hooves will thunder and music will fill the air this September as the Lanlivery Vintage Rally returns to celebrate Cornwall’s rural traditions in style.
Taking place over the weekend of September 13 to 14, the rally promises the sights, sounds and smells of the past, with gleaming tractors, steam engines, classic cars and working shire horses all taking centre stage.
Alongside the vintage machinery, visitors can enjoy a bustling craft show, trade stands, children’s entertainment, and a wide choice of local food and drink. Evening entertainment will include a disco and live music from popular Cornish band Strawdogs.
Rally secretary Louise Phillips said organisers are determined to bounce back after last year’s weather-disrupted event.
“Last year was a bit of a disaster as we had to cancel on the Sunday due to the weather and conditions,” she explained. “But we’re back this year with everything people love about the rally: the working shire horses, which are always a fantastic attraction, and the unique sense of history that the rally brings to life.”
The Cornish Tractor Pullers will also be attending, adding extra horsepower to the weekend.
“Rallies are really popular,” Louise added. “They’re more than just taking a rusty old piece of machinery and plonking it in a field – they’re about community and friendship. Many of the exhibitors travel to three or four rallies a year with their tractors, steam or traction engines. It’s like a family, where people meet up with old friends and share their passion – all while raising money for charity.”
This year’s rally will support local good causes including Man Down, Lostwithiel Foodshare, Hugs Foundation, Cornwall Blood Bikes, Lanlivery CP School and Church.
Before the main rally, the Lanlivery Rally Horse Show will take place on Saturday, September 6 at Barn Lanescot Farm, Par. Once just a small element of the main rally, the horse show has grown so popular it now stands as an event in its own right – and continues to go from strength to strength.
The show will feature traditional showing, showjumping and gymkhana classes, as well as a lively family dog show, making it a true family day out. Children’s entertainment and trade stands will also be on site.
Entries can be made in advance or on the day, with fees set at £7.50 for Showing and Showjumping, £6.50 for Fun Showing, and £2 for Gymkhana classes. For more information, contact Becky Littleton (07943 155830) or Entries Secretary Jenny Littleton ([email protected]).
With vintage vehicles, shire horses, live music, craft stalls, and the ever-growing horse show, the Lanlivery Vintage Rally 2025 is set to deliver another memorable weekend. More than just an event, it remains a celebration of Cornwall’s rural heritage and a vital fundraiser for local causes.
As Louise summed up: “It’s history, it’s community, it’s friendship – and it’s great fun. That’s what keeps people coming back year after year.”
For those wanting to find out more about the rally or how they can enter, visit the website at sites.google.com/site/lanliveryvintagerally/home
