THE gates of BlackBearing Ranch in St Austell will be opening this autumn for Veterans Family Day.
The event, which has partnered with company Veterans for Veterans, aims to provide a chance for the military community to reconnect, relax, and enjoy a great day out with loved ones, while providing on-the-spot support for former armed forces personnel.
The event, on Saturday, October 11, invites veterans, service members, and their families to come together in a welcoming, festival-style setting with live music, outdoor activities, and expert-led hearing tests.
James from BlackBearing Events added: “We want to bring the veteran community and their families together to provide a great day out in a relaxing environment. The ranch is a safe haven for ex-military, and we want to draw attention to the work we do here.”
Richard Spence, spokesperson for Veterans for Veterans and a former Army Officer with over 30 years of service, said: “Our families are the rocks that we stand on to enable us to go and do the difficult jobs we do. This day is about celebrating them as much as us.”
As a business staffed entirely by former armed forces personnel, Veterans for Veterans has a first-hand understanding of the challenges faced by ex-servicemen and women, particularly those living with noise-induced hearing injuries.
Highlights at the event will include live country music, licensed bar, traditional hog roast, veterans trade market, kids’ outdoor activities.
In addition to providing free on-site hearing tests on the day, the Veterans for Veterans team will be available to answer questions, offer guidance, and help fast-track claims for noise-induced hearing loss, one of the most common injuries among former military personnel.
Veterans, current service members, families, and supporters are all welcome. The event is free to attend, and no booking is required for hearing tests, though early arrival is advised.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.