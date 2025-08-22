SALTASH teenager Lola Tambling has once again stamped her authority on British skateboarding, winning the Skateboard GB National Championships Women’s Park title for the third time at Concrete Waves Skatepark in Newquay.
The three-day event drew the best skateboarders from across the UK to one of the country’s largest and most iconic skateparks. With £10,000 in cash prizes on the line and national pride at stake, the competition lived up to its billing as one of the most important dates in the skateboarding calendar.
For the 17-year-old, the win marks her second consecutive national crown and her third overall, adding to her growing list of achievements after representing Team GB at the Paris 2024 Olympics.
“I was so pleased to come first place,” said Lola. “It was cool being at my local park and was such an awesome day, everyone skated so well. The girls’ semis and finals were so much fun. The other girls were smashing it too, some awesome skating went down. Big up to Olive [Newman] and Mara [Ilg Castro] for coming 2nd and 3rd – they are definitely ones to watch out for.”
Concrete Waves, situated in the heart of Newquay, is more than just a venue for Lola; it’s her home park. The bowl, with its flowing lines and steep walls, challenged competitors to combine style and technicality, performing tricks out of the pool and on the coping with speed and confidence.
The men’s division also delivered a spectacle, with the nation’s top riders battling it out for equal prize money and bragging rights. In the final, Tay Cunningham took the honours with Harry Reilly in second place and Seth Hendrix Wilson third.
Beyond the competition, the championship weekend celebrated skateboarding culture as a whole. Free skateboard lessons provided by TR7 Skate in Newquay encouraged newcomers of all ages to give the sport a try, while brand activations from sponsors Samsung, Subway, Stance, Aquapax and Yeti.
For Lola, this latest victory is another step in a journey that began a decade ago. She first picked up a skateboard at the age of seven, when her parents opened The Junkyard skatepark in Saltash, Cornwall.
From those early days at The Junkyard and the nearby Cereal Bowl, she immersed herself in the sport, often learning new tricks through social media clips and the supportive local skate scene. Homeschooled to balance education and training, she quickly rose through the national ranks, claiming her first British title in 2022.
She went viral in 2023 after her ecstatic reaction to finishing sixth at the World Championships in Sharjah, and her consistent results earned her a coveted place at the Paris 2024 Olympics. Competing on the biggest stage of all, she showed her composure by landing her best run on her first attempt, ultimately finishing 15th.
Now, with another national title under her belt, Lola has reaffirmed her position as one of Britain’s leading skateboarders – and at just 17 years of age, it appears her story is only just beginning.
