“I was so pleased to come first place,” said Lola. “It was cool being at my local park and was such an awesome day, everyone skated so well. The girls’ semis and finals were so much fun. The other girls were smashing it too, some awesome skating went down. Big up to Olive [Newman] and Mara [Ilg Castro] for coming 2nd and 3rd – they are definitely ones to watch out for.”