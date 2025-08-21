A SALTASH postman is entering the final stretch of an extraordinary challenge to run the length of Britain for charity.
Keegan Woodhall, 31, who works in Plymouth, set off from John O’Groats on August 1 and has just over a week left before reaching Land’s End – a distance of around 874 miles.
Running the equivalent of more than a marathon a day, Keegan has averaged 30 to 33 miles, even battling through Storm Floris as he crossed the Highlands earlier this month.
He is now approaching the last leg of his journey with supporters set to cheer him on as he heads for Cornwall. Donations can be made online to support his challenge at fundraise.devonmind.com/jogle2025
