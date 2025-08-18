JAMES STOCKLEY, 23, of Old Roselyon Road, St Blazey has been sent to Truro Crown Court charged with, between 4 and 17 July at St Blazey, pursuing a course of conduct which amounted to the stalking of a woman by using her photograph as his profile picture, using photos of her to create Spotify playlists and referencing her in playlist summaries which he knew she would view. He is also charged with harassing her by breaching a restraining order imposed by Cardiff Magistrates’ Court on 4 March by carrying out the stalking activities.