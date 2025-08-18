MURDER
JAMES DESBOROUGH, 39, of Old Oak Woods, Lower Sticker appeared at Truro Crown Court charged with the murder of Daniel Coleman at Old Oak Woods between 2 June and 7 July and with preventing the lawful and decent burial of a dead body. He was remanded in custody and the case adjourned until 5 December.
ASSAULT
KIRSTY PEARCE, 43, of the Travelodge, Cliff Road, Newquay had a warrant issued for her arrest after she failed to turn up to court to be sentenced for inflicting grievous bodily harm on a woman in Newbury, Berkshire in March 2023.
ALEXANDER STANDELL, 33, of Union Square, St Columb pleaded guilty to assaulting a woman at St Columb on 9 August. He was given a 43-week custodial sentence with ten weeks imprisonment. Magistrates said they were giving him a custodial sentence because it was an unprovoked attack of a serious nature, he has a flagrant disregard for court orders and the offence was committed whilst he was on bail. He was made subject to a restraining order not to contact a man and a woman or go to St Columb until 11 August 2028.
JACK SMITH, 31, of Parklands, Nanpean was found not guilty when the prosecution offered no evidence at Truro Crown Court on charges of assaulting a man on Boundary Road, Bodmin on 16 May and engaging in coercive behaviour towards a man at Nanpean between January and May 2025. He will be sentenced on 22 August for two offences he pleaded guilty to which were driving whilst disqualified and uninsured on Furze Hill, Bodmin on 18 May.
ALBERT HAINES, 44, of Edgcumbe Road, Roche has been sentenced to eight weeks in prison, suspended for 12 months, after he pleaded guilty to a string of offences. They included sending grossly offensive messages on 23 July, assaulting a woman, damaging furniture and threatening to damage a car at Yummy Cornish Kitchen, Nanpean on 20 June and harassing another woman in Foxhole between 20 June and 1 July. He has to pay £85 costs.
LEE BURT, 49, of NFA, St Austell pleaded guilty to assaulting a police officer at St Austell in June 2024. He was fined £200 and ordered to pay £50 compensation.
LAWRENCE HARBOUR, 60, of Barn Park, Lostwithiel pleaded guilty to assaulting a man in Barn Park on 17 July. He was given a conditional discharge for 12 months and ordered to pay £85 costs.
MARTIN BRYANT, 70, of Jubilee Close, Duloe pleaded guilty to assaulting a police officer by beating her at Liskeard on 20 October. He was fined £419 and has to pay her £100 compensation.
MARTIN TREBILCOCK, 48, of Hodge Close, Torpoint pleaded not guilty at Truro Crown Court to assaulting a woman occasioning her actual bodily harm, strangling her and damaging a window, doors and a television at her property on 22 June. He was remanded in custody and the case adjourned until 31 October.
ISSAC PAICE, 27, of Trevol Place, Torpoint pleaded not guilty to assaulting a woman at Torpoint on 13 February but guilty to destroying her mobile phone. His case was adjourned until 5 November.
FABIEN LABONNE, 45, of NFA, pleaded guilty at Truro Crown Court to assaulting a woman at Gunnislake on 16 and 18 November occasioning her actual bodily harm, to assaulting a man at a cottage on Newbridge Hill, Gunnislake on 22 November occasioning him actual bodily harm and to assaulting two police officers the same day. He was remanded in custody until 2 September.
SARAH MARTIN, 51, of NFA, Launceston pleaded guilty to assaulting a man at Riverside, Launceston on 5 August. She was fined £120 and made subject to a restraining order not to contact a man or attend an address in Riverside until 12 August 2027.
GRACE-ANN WARD BANBURY, 18, of Camelot Castle, Tintagel pleaded guilty to assaulting three police officers at Wadebridge on New Year’s Day. She will be sentenced on 10 October.
KNIFE CRIME
LEO PERRY, 18, of Verna Road, Plymouth pleaded guilty at Truro Crown Court to threatening a man with a knife in Wheelers Bar, Torpoint on 8 May. He will be sentenced on 12 September.
STALKING
YAVOR BORISOV, 45, of Minorca Lane, Bugle had a warrant issued for his arrest after he failed to turn up to court to answer a charge of stalking involving fear of violence at Redruth in May 2024 when he allegedly threatened to throw acid on his victim, attended her workplace, took images of her car and threatened her husband and a charge of sharing a photograph of the woman in an intimate state intending to cause alarm, distress or humiliation.
JAMES STOCKLEY, 23, of Old Roselyon Road, St Blazey has been sent to Truro Crown Court charged with, between 4 and 17 July at St Blazey, pursuing a course of conduct which amounted to the stalking of a woman by using her photograph as his profile picture, using photos of her to create Spotify playlists and referencing her in playlist summaries which he knew she would view. He is also charged with harassing her by breaching a restraining order imposed by Cardiff Magistrates’ Court on 4 March by carrying out the stalking activities.
HARASSMENT
DAVID BRYANT, 61, of Court and Mowhay, Treninnick, Newquay pleaded not guilty to harassing a woman between December and February by making contact when asked not to, turning up unannounced and making comments to her neighbour and turning up at her client’s address. The case was adjourned until 11 February and he was released on conditional bail not to go to Tor Road, Newquay, The Pheasant in St Newlyn East or Polgreen Vean and not to contact two women.
GERALD VENNER, 39, of Albert Road, St Austell has been sent to Truro Crown Court charged with breaching a restraining order which was made on conviction by Truro Crown Court. He is alleged to have contacted a woman he was prohibited from contacting. His case was listed for 12 September.
SARAH MARTIN, 51, of NFA, Launceston pleaded guilty to harassment by breaching a restraining order on 12 August when she went to Town Mills Close, which she was prohibited from doing. She was fined £100.
DOMESTIC VIOLENCE
TONY FALCUS, 29, of Hawke Close, Newquay was made subject to a 28-day domestic violence protection notice on 7 August not to contact or threaten a woman or go to an area of Padstow.
DANIEL EDWARDS, 23, of St Marys Road, Bodmin was made subject to a 28-day domestic violence protection notice on 8 August not to contact or threaten a man or go to an address in Delabole.
SEX OFFENDERS
BRIAN O’SULLIVAN, 39, of Minorca Lane, Bugle pleaded guilty to failing to notify police of his change of address on his release from prison as required by the sex offenders register. He will be sentenced on 10 October.
CHARLIE RUBY, 37, of Morview Road, Widegates pleaded guilty to failing to comply with notification requirements of the Sexual Offences Act by failing to tell police he had stayed for at least 12 hours at a household where an under 18-year-old slept and guilty to breaching a sexual harm prevention order by having contact with a child under 16 when prohibited from doing by an order made by Worcester Crown Court in August 2012. He was committed to Crown Court for sentence in custody and will appear on 9 September.
NEVILLE CHESWORTH, 56, of Honicombe Park, Callington pleaded guilty at Truro Crown Court to sexually touching a 13-year-old girl at Gunnislake and not guilty to touching a 12-year-old girl in a sexual way and causing a 12-year-old girl to look at an image of a person engaging in a sexual activity. The two not guilty offences will remain on file. He was sent to prison for 32 months and will be put on the sex offenders register.
THEFT
DARREN TOMKISS, 46, of St Dominics Close, Bodmin had a warrant for his arrest issued after he failed to turn up to court to answer two charges of theft and failing to comply with a community protection order by entering Bodmin Sainsbury store on 23 March.
CRIMINAL DAMAGE
JAMES GIBSON, 39, of Tredour Road, Newquay pleaded guilty to damaging a phone worth £1392 belonging to a woman in Newquay on 12 December. He was ordered to pay £329 compensation, fined £333 and has to pay a surcharge of £133 and costs of £85.
POSSESSION OF DRUGS
ETHAN CAMPBELL, 29, of Wallace Road, Bodmin pleaded guilty to possessing 2.6 grams of cocaine at Bodmin on 19 January. He was fined £120.
CAUSED SERIOUS INJURY
ANDREW CARRINGTON, 52, of Trenance, Crackington Haven will stand trial at Bodmin Magistrates’ Court on 25 February charged with causing serious injury to a man by careless/inconsiderate driving when he was riding a Monkey Bike on Mill Ball Lane, Crackington Haven on 19 May 2023 without reasonable consideration for other persons using the road – a charge he has denied.
DRIVING WHILST DISQUALIFIED
JORDON KNIGHT, 29, of Gartland Drive, Bodmin pleaded guilty to driving whilst disqualified and with 6.5 micrograms of cannabis per litre of blood exceeding the limit of two on Launceston Road, Bodmin on 5 February. He was given an interim disqualification and will be sentenced on 17 October.
DRINK/DRUG DRIVE
DELL TAIT, 24, of Carnsmerry, Bugle pleaded guilty to driving on Halloon roundabout, Trevarren on 8 July with 57 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath exceeding the limit of 35 and to driving without a licence or insurance. He was banned from driving for 16 months which will be reduced by 16 weeks if he completes a course, fined £769 and ordered to pay £85 costs.
JOSIE SLATER, 44, of Stret Goryan, Nansledan pleaded guilty to driving on an unnamed road near Pendarvis Island Walk, St Eval on 20 July with 104 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath exceeding the limit of 35. She was banned from driving for 24 months, which will be reduced by 24 weeks if she completes a course, fined £1424 and ordered to pay a £570 surcharge and £85 costs.
REBECCA PHILLIPS, 37, of Alseveor Close, St Austell pleaded guilty to driving on Trevorder Drive, St Austell on 24 April with 32 micrograms of cocaine per litre of blood exceeding the limit of ten and 800 micrograms of BZE per litre of blood exceeding the limit of 50 as well as driving without a licence or insurance. She was banned from driving for 12 months, fined £200 and ordered to pay a £80 surcharge and £85 costs.
MATTHEW DALWOOD, 27, of Springfield Close, Polgooth pleaded guilty to driving on the A390 at St Mewan with 44 micrograms of alcohol per 100 millilitres of breath exceeding the limit of 35 and to driving without a licence or insurance. He was banned from driving for 38 months, fined £120 and ordered to pay a £48 surcharge and £80 costs.
ELLEN COOMBS, 28, of Park Way, St Austell was found guilty of driving on Holmbush Road, St Austell in June 2024 with 651 micrograms of BZE per litre of blood exceeding the limit of 50 – she had denied the offence. She was banned from driving for 12 months, fined £120 and ordered to pay a £48 surcharge and £850 costs.
VICTORIA KERR, 32, of St Marys Road, Bodmin has been banned from driving for 18 months after she was convicted of driving on Bodelva Road, Par on 9 July with 64 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath exceeding the limit of 35 – the ban will be reduced by 18 weeks if she completes a course. She was fined £669 and ordered to pay a £268 surcharge and £85 costs.
SYED ALI, 51, of Higher Bore Street, Bodmin pleaded guilty to driving on Higher Bore Street on 9 July with 45 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath exceeding the limit of 35. He was banned from driving for 40 months which will be reduced by 40 weeks if he completes a course, fined £120 and ordered to pay a £48 surcharge and £85 costs.
GARY SAUNDERS, 42, of Treningle View, Bodmin pleaded not guilty to driving on the A39 in Wadebridge between 11 and 14 July with 73 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath exceeding the limit of 35 and not guilty to being in charge of a car on the A39 layby by Nice Baps on 13 July with 73 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. He will stand trial on 28 January.
LEE KNAPMAN 49, of Bodrawl Farm, East Taphouse pleaded not guilty to driving on Lantoom Way, Dobwalls with 107 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath exceeding the limit of 35 on 12 July but guilty to using the vehicle without insurance and an MOT. His case was adjourned until 19 November.
ADAM WHITTON, 34, of Higher Lux Street, Liskeard pleaded guilty to driving at Horningtops on 20 July with 49 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath exceeding the limit of 35 and to driving without insurance. He was banned from driving for 14 months, which will be reduced by 14 weeks if he completes a course, fined £120 and ordered to pay a £45 surcharge and £85 costs.
KATE DARCY, 45, of Hillsview, Crumplehorn pleaded guilty to driving on the A38 at Two Waters Foot on 12 July with 64 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath exceeding the limit of 35. She was banned from driving for 18 months, which will be reduced by 18 weeks if she completes a course, fined £120 and ordered to pay a £48 surcharge and £85 costs.
JENIFER STRANGE, 30, of St Anns Chapel pleaded not guilty to failing to provide a specimen of blood for analysis at Devoran on 25 July when suspected of a drink drive offence. She pleaded guilty to possessing cannabis and ketamine. Her case was adjourned until 15 September.
DAMIEN WRIGHT, 42, of Marnola View, Laneast, Launceston pleaded guilty to driving on Roydon Road, St Stephens with 64 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath exceeding the limit of 35 and to using a handheld phone while driving on the A388. He was banned from driving for 17 months, which will be reduced by 17 weeks if he completes a course, fined £415 and ordered to pay a £166 surcharge and £85 costs.
DRIVING WITHOUT CARE
TOM ROWETT, 28, of Trevose Avenue, Lane pleaded guilty to driving on Narrowcliff, Hilgrove Road and Edgcumbe Avenue, Newquay without due care and attention on 18 August last year and to failing to stop when required by a police officer. He had six points put on his licence, was fined £225 and ordered to pay a £90 surcharge and £135 costs.
CLOSURE ORDER
6 OLAFS ROAD, BUDE was made subject to a three-month closure order on 12 August in respect of Rachel O’Brart under the Anti-social Behaviour, Crime and Policing Act.
