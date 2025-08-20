LET Squashbox Theatre be your guide to the tremendous world of trees at Liskeard’s Sterts Theatre on Tuesday, August 26.
From branch to leaf and twig to root, from berry to blossom and bark to fruit, the show is set to be tree-mendous
Meet Craig, the friendly Forest Ranger and resident tree expert. It’s his job to make sure the woods are a peaceful and happy place, but he’s having a tough time of it nowadays.
A cheeky squirrel has stolen his Chocolate Covered Nutty Snack Bar, his niece ‘Little Red’ has wandered off the path on her way to Granny’s house, the mysterious old Wizard of the Woods is playing tricks again, and there are even rumours of a big bad Wolf in the forest.
Will Craig save the day? Come and find out, and along the way learn how to identify different trees, discover the wonder of photosynthesis, meet some friendly forest creatures and encounter crazy characters from folklore and fairy tales.
‘Tales from the Trees’ is a terrific tangle of puppetry, storytelling, live music and comedy, with a theme that embraces natural history, folklore and ecology. The trees have certainly have tales to tell.
The events are suitable for children aged four and above and their families. Children will need to be accompanied by an adult.
To book tickets, visit: www.ticketsource.co.uk/sterts/tales-from-the-trees-squashbox-theatre/e-oeajbe
