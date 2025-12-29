Tinsel Tractor Parade at Looe
December 21 saw the long-awaited convoy of some 50 huge tractors adorned with an array of illuminations and seasonal decorations set off slowly from Polperro car park en route to their stop-off at East Looe's Bullers Quay Car Park for the annual parade of agricultural might courtesy of Pelynt Young Farmers.
As we were nearing the end of December the weather was always going to be our biggest concern and when, at around 3.30pm, I arrived with equipment in tow I was very pleased to see that Marcus at Copperfish had erected a good size gazebo for our use together with a suitably placed power source.
As we began our set-up and sound-check the Looe Lions volunteer marshals were busily placing the safety barriers around the perimeter of the 'arena' to ensure the safety of the spectators who were already starting to arrive.
In the planning stages of this years event we were very keen to build on the success of previous years by encouraging food and drink outlets in the vicinity to remain open, including Kellys, La Picolla and Bowdens Bakery plus we were also joined by both the PYF BBQ on the Quay and Brew Box offering hot drinks.
By around 5.10pm the first tractors in the convoy had come into sight across the harbour at West Looe and the crowd in our arena had swollen to many hundreds, all eagerly anticipating the arrival of the fifty brightly lit and seasonally adorned vehicles.
Once in the 'arena' and safely parked the barriers were removed allowing the huge crowds to move amongst them.
The Pelynt Young Farmers were again, holding a competition to find the best-dressed vehicle chosen by the children and young people of the town who awarded their favourites bronze, silver and gold stickers they had been given by Santa and Rudolph who had also made an appearance.
Throughout the evening Liskeard and Looe Radio provided non-stop Christmas music and commentary to the delight of the spectators, many of whom expressed their enjoyment of what was without doubt another spectacular event for Looe.
Our PopMaster Prof
December 24 saw Liskeard and Looe Radio's very own 'Professor of Pop' Jim Averill in the final of the legendary pop quiz 'PopMaster' hosted by the one and only Ken Bruce on Greatest Hits Radio.
Jim had steadily worked his way through the later rounds of the quiz with his impressive knowledge of all things chart scoring an almost perfect score in the semi-final at the weekend.
In the final Jim was once again impressive however his opponent managed to pip him into the 'runners up' spot, which is no mean feat in itself.
We are of course proud of our Prof who has his regular slot in the studio hotseat every Sunday at 4pm on www.liskeardlooeradio.com.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.