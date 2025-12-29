THOSE from Cornwall receiving honours in His Majesty The King’s New Years Honours List 2026 have been revealed.
This year’s recipients include dedicated foster carers, role models in Cornish sports, committed health workers, champions of the arts, and supporters of young people.
Those receiving honours in Cornwall include Dr Christopher Cuff (BEM), who has ensured the crew at The Lizard Lifeboat Station are medically fit for sea for over 35 years.
Gerald Morris will also receive a BEM for his contributions to the community of Perranporth, for over 60 years, during which time he has focused on organising events, improving the village, and preserving Cornish and Celtic heritage.
Among those listed is a well known actor and Cornwall-regular, Warwick Davis, who has been awarded an OBE for his services to drama and charity.
The full list of Cornwall’s recipients are:
Order of the British Empire - Commanders of the Order of the British Empire (CBE)
• James Fogg — Programme director, Ministry of Defence. For services to Defence.
• Andrew James McNaughton FREng — Executive director infrastructure projects, AWE plc. For services to national infrastructure.
Officers of the Order of the British Empire (OBE)
• Warwick Ashley Davis — Actor. For services to Drama and Charity.
• Professor Frances Wall — Professor of applied mineralogy, Camborne School of Mines, University of Exeter. For services to geoscience and sustainable resource development.
Members of the Order of the British Empire (MBE)
• Helen Victoria Bingham — Early years practitioner, Aspire Academy Trust, St Austell. For services to early years education.
• Rokia Khair — For services to heritage and to charity in Derbyshire. • Dr Neil Patrick Michael Walden — Non-executive member, NHS Cornwall and Isles of Scilly Integrated Care Board. For services to healthcare.
Medallists of the Order of the British Empire (BEM)
• Dr Christopher Michael Cuff — Chair and regional medical advisor South West, Royal National Lifeboat Institution. For services to maritime safety.
• Stephen Farbrother — For services to the community in Gorran Haven.
• Donald John Foster — For services to the community in Chesterfield, Derbyshire.
• Gerald Bennett Morris — For services to the community in the parish of Perranzabuloe.
• William Ryan — Founder, Saltash Rugby Football Club. For services to rugby football in Cornwall.
• Brenda Irene Wright — Volunteer, St Issey Church of England Primary School, Wadebridge, Cornwall. For services to education.
In total, 1157 recipients have been awarded this year for their exceptional achievements, with a particular focus being on those who have championed their communities. Recipients from the South West made up eight per cent of the total number of recipients receiving honours this year.
Following the announcement, Prime Minister Keir Starmer said:“This year’s Honours list celebrates the very best of Britain – people who put the common good ahead of themselves to strengthen communities and change lives.
“Their quiet dedication speaks to the decent, compassionate country we are proud to be. On behalf of the whole nation, thank you – and congratulations to everyone recognised today.”
Know someone deserving in Cornwall that hasn’t made this year’s list? Anyone can nominate someone for an honour at www.gov.uk/honours
