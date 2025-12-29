ACTOR Warwick Ashley Davis has been awarded an OBE in the King’s New Year’s Honours List for services to drama and charity, capping a year of extraordinary recognition for the screen star.
The 55-year-old – who is a regular visitor to Cornwall, where he has family living – first rose to fame at age 11 as Wicket the Ewok in Star Wars: Episode VI – Return of the Jedi, a role that launched a career spanning decades and some of the most beloved film franchises, including Willow (1988), the Harry Potter series as Professor Flitwick, and the long-running Leprechaun films.
He also co-created the BBC comedy Life’s Too Short, blending autobiography with sharp humour alongside Ricky Gervais and Stephen Merchant.
Beyond acting, Warwick is a dedicated advocate for inclusion and opportunity. Diagnosed with a rare form of dwarfism, he has spent decades challenging societal prejudice and creating platforms for actors of all statures.
He founded Willow Management, representing actors under five feet and over seven feet tall, co-founded the charity Little People UK, and supports performers through his Reduced Height Theatre Company.
In January, he received the BAFTA Fellowship at the EE BAFTA Film Awards, the arts charity’s most prestigious honour, recognising his outstanding contribution to film, television, and games.
More recently, Warwick helped open the state-of-the-art Beacon VetCare facility at Par, which aims to transform pet care across Mid and East Cornwall.
He said: “I used to come here with my parents in a caravan when I was young – lots of summer holidays by the sea. It’s absolutely amazing here. The beaches, the food – I’m always surprised at how culinary Cornwall is. There’s good food everywhere! It’s a delight.”
Warwick was one of 97 people from the South West who have contributed to their community and country that are celebrated in His Majesty The King’s New Years Honours List.
