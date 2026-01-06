LARGE crowds gathered on the streets of Torpoint to welcome in the New Year, filling the town with noise, colour and anticipation.

Crowds – many of whom were dressed in fancy dress – gathered on the ferry lanes just as the clock struck midnight, sharing cheers, hugs and a collective countdown as the welcome to 2026 finally arrived.

There were big crowds on the ferry lanes in Torpoint to welcome in the New Year
Fireworks lit up the night sky around the town, while more bursts could be seen across the River Tamar in Plymouth, creating a striking display on both sides of the water.

The sound of celebration echoed across the streets, blending with laughter and music.

There was also plenty of festive cheer among those attending, with smiles, shared drinks, and a strong sense of community marking the hopeful start of the year.

Elvis is alive and well in Torpoint on New Year's Eve
There were plenty of people in fancy dress to help add to the occasion on New Year's Eve
Revellers welcome in 2026 on the ferry lanes in Torpoint
These partygoers enjoyed welcoming in the New Year in Torpoint
