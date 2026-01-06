A CORNISH grey seal pup which has travelled more than 100km is receiving specialist care after its long journey.
The moulted pup was fully weaned but was found in a thin condition and spotted on the rocks at the bay on December 11.
On arrival RSPCA animal rescue officer and wildlife officer, Ellie West, said she had concerns about him immediately.
“The pup was dehydrated and in a thin body condition with obvious rolls of skin that should have been filled with fat/blubber,” she said. “I also noticed he had marks on his back, similar to the spray marks we put on seals after we have assessed them, so if we get further calls or they come into care again we know we have seen them already.”
Ellie noted that the colour of the marks were different to the usual used in the area so she contacted the British Divers Marine Life Rescue who confirmed they had checked on the seal.
Ellie said: “British Divers Marine Life Rescue confirmed that the pup was the same one their volunteers had marked four days previously on December 7 at Port Gaverne, North Cornwall.
“The pup was very feisty and a borderline weight at that time and he was released. With space in wildlife rehab centres at a real premium for seals - this particular seal was deemed suitable to be given another chance in the wild without intervention.
“However, in the four days after this, he made his way to St Brides Bay - travelling basically in a straight line - and covering a distance of around 120km!
“This is a really long swim for a young pup! During these few days he had lost more weight and now on the Pembrokeshire coastline he was dehydrated and passing some very dark loose faeces. He also had some ulcers in his mouth.”
Ellie removed the pup from the beach and gave tubes of electrolyte fluids and fish before taking him to RSPCA West Hatch Wildlife Centre in Taunton.
There the seal was named Muse - with singers and bands being this year’s theme at the centre for naming the centre’s attendees. Elvis who was rescued from Porthcawl is another seal currently at the centre along with Dido.
“I’m pleased to say Muse is doing really well and is feeding well and is gaining the weight he needs,” said Ellie.
RSPCA West Hatch wildlife supervisor Ryan Walker, said: “Muse came in with a possible respiratory infection so he's had a course of antibiotics but following the work of Ellie’s team he’s self fed the entire time he’s been with us,” he said.
“As of Christmas Eve he had gone up from 16kg on admission to 19kg. He's currently in one of our larger indoor pens where we can get him paired up with another seal soon.”
