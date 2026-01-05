AFTER a sharp overnight chill sent temperatures plunging to their lowest levels this winter, Cornwall woke to a scene straight from a postcard.

Snow dusted fields, rooftops, moorland and clifftops, transforming familiar landscapes into something quietly magical.

Snow on the field with Caradon Hill in the distance
Snow on the field with Caradon Hill in the distance (Hannah Philpott)

From inland villages to the coast, the county shimmered under a pale winter light as flakes settled and breath hung in the air.

These pictures capture a fleeting moment when cold weather paused daily life and invited us to look again. Thank you to all our readers who wrapped up warm, stepped outside, and shared your beautiful images with us today.

Heavy snow falling in Henver Road in Newquay in the early hours
Heavy snow falling in Henver Road in Newquay in the early hours (Submitted)
A wintry scene for these animals up near Pensilva
A wintry scene for these animals up near Pensilva (Hannah Philpott)
A youngster having fun in South East Cornwall with her sled
A youngster having fun in South East Cornwall with her sled (Naomi Peta Tubbritt)