AFTER a sharp overnight chill sent temperatures plunging to their lowest levels this winter, Cornwall woke to a scene straight from a postcard.
Snow dusted fields, rooftops, moorland and clifftops, transforming familiar landscapes into something quietly magical.
From inland villages to the coast, the county shimmered under a pale winter light as flakes settled and breath hung in the air.
These pictures capture a fleeting moment when cold weather paused daily life and invited us to look again. Thank you to all our readers who wrapped up warm, stepped outside, and shared your beautiful images with us today.
