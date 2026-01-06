WITH the temperatures across the Duchy dropping since the start of the New Year, icy conditions have led to a number of schools across the county announcing delayed opening or closure today (January 6).
A number of traffic incidents have also been reported this morning, with some rural roads being slick with ice.
A spokesperson explained: “Due to the current and overnight forecast weather conditions of snow and ice, Launceston College will be closed on Tuesday, January 6, 2026 to ensure the safety and well-being of our students, staff, and families.
“We understand that school closures can cause disruption and appreciate your understanding and support.”
The Met Office says people can expect ‘scattered sleet and snow showers, and icy patches’ forming today (Tuesday).
Follow along live for the latest updates of schools closing or altering their opening times today.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.