TOWN councillors have said there will have to be robust infrastructure improvements should the large-scale Gewans Farm housing development go ahead on the outskirts of St Austell.
The councillors voiced their opinions after hearing from Cornwall councillor Jack Yelland who represents the St Austell Central and Gover division.
Cllr Yelland told councillors in an update on his activities that he was listening to public concern with regard to the proposed Gewans Farm development.
Persimmon Homes is proposing to build 350 homes on the site which is bounded in part by Tregorrick Road. There are houses to the north and east, while the rest of the land next to the site is primarily agricultural, with the exception of St Austell Rugby Club.
If eventually approved by Cornwall Council, a mix of open market and affordable homes would be built.
The development is envisaged to have public open space, children’s play areas, a wildlife nature trail and enhanced pedestrian and cycling connections. The scheme would also feature sustainable drainage systems (SuDS) for surface water management.
It is anticipated that a quarter of the homes, around 88 properties, would be affordable housing.
Public consultations have been held and, if a planning application is submitted to Cornwall Council, people will be able to submit formal comments on the council’s planning portal.
Cornwall councillor James Mustoe, who represents the Mevagissey and St Austell Bay division, said he had been raising awareness of the potential planning application.
He said: “I attended the consultation myself as a member of the public and spoke to the developers and their representatives. It was a full discussion on a number of points, and I encouraged the developer to engage fully with all three of the Cornwall councillors whose divisions are either part of, near or immediately adjacent to their site, as well as the wider parish and town councils.”
